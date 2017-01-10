The official Jennings County flag, above, created for the bicentenial features artwork created by Ilah Alsop.
Indiana's Bicentennial Year may be over after a yearlong celebration in 2016. Vernon celebrated its bicentennial in 2015. But the bicentennial partying is not over yet - at least not in Jennings County.
In less than a month, Jennings County will celebrate its 200th birthday.
Let the party begin for JC200, the designation for the county's bicentennial year of 2017. The Jennings County Public Library is the main sponsor of JC200 with the Jennings County Historical Society and Hayden Historical Museum also involved.
"While this is the county's bicentennial, we note that Vernon had their bicentennial in 2015 and the state in 2016. We are using the term JC200 to avoid confusion," said Tom Taylor.
Taylor is a member of the county's bicentennial committee that has been working since mid last year to put together JC200. The committee includes Sheila Kell, library genealogist and local historian; Tom Rice, county historian; and Rodger Ruddick, Hayden Historical Museum director.
Starting on Jan. 28, the history of the county and its 11 townships will be profiled monthly in the Plain Dealer.
Shooting off fireworks at midnight and making a fool of oneself is a habit and even a tradition for many on New Year's.
This year, there are seven teens from Jennings County High School who have volunteered to "run" for Hospice Queen and help raise funds for this very worthwhile organization serving Jennings County.
An ongoing problem between Phat Guys Sports Bar and Grill and at least one neighbor, if not more, resurfaced at the City Council Monday night.The Council enacted a noise ordinance in 2012 upon the request of NV Chief of Police James Webster who said it was needed. For the past six months, officers had been called to the bar about a 100 times on noise complaints, he said at the time.The ordinance was enacted unanimously on Feb. 28, 2012.
Braving the cold and getting through their first two E-Learning days, the Jennings County High School No. 2 and No. 3 varsity wrestlers traveled to Providence High School on Saturday. The Panthers went 2-3 against varsity teams from Milan, Providence, Southwestern, New Washington and Bedford North Lawrence.