It is about 25 miles, as the train rolls, from North Vernon to Madison. Over 100 lucky people rode a special excursion passenger train on the Madison Railroad route Thursday, Jan. 12. It has been a week filled with fun and competition at Jennings County High School as students and staff celebrated the 2017 JCHS winter homecoming. Almost 13 years ago, Mark Zuckerberg created one of the biggest forms of social media known as Facebook. Two years later, another huge social media website is created and called Twitter. Ever since I was 13 years old, I have been obsessed with social media. The idea that I can write something and all of my friends are able to see it instantly no matter where they are in the world is astonishing. And while I have always used social media as a way to speak my mind and interact with friends, I never thought that one day I would use it to travel...