Home | Subscriptions | Classifieds | Submit News | Contact | Links | Jennings County Living
North Vernon Plain Dealer Sun | North Vernon, IN
"It Shines for All!"North Vernon, IndianaLocally Owned and Operated Since 1862
North Vernon, Indiana, weather forecast
weather sponsored by
Monday, January 9, 2017
Garlitch

Snow days? Not for JC schools
Two horses look for grass to eat in a snow-covered pasture in eastern Center Township on Friday. Around 1-1/2 inches of snow fell on Thursday, followed by a plummet in temperatures to single digits and even dipping below zero on Saturday.—Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer
Two horses look for grass to eat in a snow-covered pasture in eastern Center Township on Friday. Around 1-1/2 inches of snow fell on Thursday, followed by a plummet in temperatures to single digits and even dipping below zero on Saturday.—Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer
While Jennings County School Corp. students did not go to school two days last week because of inclement weather, they won't have to make up those days.

That's because of the eLearning program that started with the 2016-17 school year at all JCSC schools. Students did their school work at home Thursday and Friday, utilizing school-issued laptop computers, the very first time the eLearning Days were utilitized locally.

"All indications are that the eLearning Days went very well," said Dr. Terry Sargent, JCSC superintendent. "Our goal was not to use any eLearning Days at all, but we were well prepared for them."

As one anonymous Jennings County High School freshman student said, "Snow days aren't as fun as they used to be."

However, unlike in the past, JCSC students and staff won't have to make up for the missed days of actually being at school this year - unless weather forces a lengthy closure of schools.

"The state (Indiana Department of Education) approved us to use an unlimited number of eLearning Days," Sargent explained. "But the way we have it formatted in our school system is that we are only allowed to use three eLearning Days in a row. If we are out for four days or more in a row, any days over three days would be good old-fashioned snow days that we would have to make up."

The process to initiate the eLearning Day program at JCSC began nearly a year ago.

Monday, January 9, 2017
read full story
Red Kettle drive sets...

Volunteers come through big time in annual Salvation Army fund campaign

News quiz: Looking back...
Happy New Year's baby

Kyden Xaqi Frederick arrives Jan. 2 to earn annual contest prizes
In the holiday spirit
The 2016 Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign for Jennings County netted $9,307.86 - and counting. The amount was the most ever collected in the local drive and eclipsed last year's mark by over $500.


NEWS
Seymour man's death ruled suicide

A Seymour man died Friday after trying to hang himself at the Crosley State Fish and Wildlife Area.


• Man climbs through window to escape fire
• MLK Day changes trash, recycling schedule
• Messer calls for reining in regulations
• Legislators excited about 2017 session
• Commissionersappoint several to jobs, boards

OBITUARIES
Alice Manley, 80, Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home



• Caroline Bryant, 74, Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
• Joseph Emerson Daugherty, 74, Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
• Marietta L. Deputy, 100, Adams Family Funeral Home
• Richard Earl Gerth, 58, Baldwin-Fairchild Oaklawn Chapel, Sanford, Florida
• John C. L. Noell, 51, Voss Funeral Services

SPORTS
Tough weekend for JCHS cage boys

The Jennings County High School boys basketball team came up against two talented teams that play different styles of basketball over the weekend.


• Sutton leads way for JCHS wrestlers in rugged New Pal meet
• Youth free throw contest set for Jan. 29 at St. Mary's
• TOP SPORTS STORIES
• JCHS wrestlers upset Knights
• Choosing your Top 10

Editor's Notebook
'Never daunted ...'at Indiana

It's not called Assembly Hall anymore. Today, the official name is the Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.


• Let the 'feel good' stories continue into the new year
• Why did the chicken cross the road?
• Celebrating a big red barn
• Good work at the hospital
• History in poetry and song

Our Photo Galleriesview more photo galleries
2016 Arc Party
2016 Christmas in the City
2016 Hulda's Santa Express
This Week's Events
MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY
Lap swim

JC Recycling Center

JC Senior Resourc Center Crafts, Lunch, Euchre

 TOPS #IN 1218, weigh-in

Smoking cessation class (free)

Aging and Community Services of South Central IN board meeting

 Lap swim

JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center

 JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center

Senior Resource Center Lunch

 Lap swim

JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center

 Breakfast bunch buffet

JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center

 Hayden Historical Museum

Senior Resource Center Dance

Old Vernon Group Alcoholics Anonymous
MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY SATURDAY SUNDAY

    Recently Commented     Most Viewed
Edward J. Miller, 85, Jewell-Rittman Family Funeral Home
Emily Elizabeth Kage, 22, Sawyer - Pickett Funeral Home
Police chases and safety
Jess Wundren
Robert Eugene Thomas, 84, Johnson Funeral Home in Vallonia
What are county jail inmates' crimes?
Finally, an education award
Charles Joe Helms, 68, Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
James McDonald Lewis, 79, Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
Stuart Dale Boatright, 46, Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
Herschel A. Cook, 88, Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
Kristina Marie Bauman, 31, Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home

 
Bicentennial Torch Run
click to enlarge
Indiana Bicentennial Torch Run through Jennings County
-  Pat O'Connor Memoria...
-  Fifth Street Demolit...

Advanced Search


Subscription Login
LOGIN | SUBSCRIBE


Sawyer Pickett

Reader Poll
Should JC Highway employees get OT when called in on vacation or holidays?

Please select one:
Yes
No

View Results
CouponsReports
Garlitch

© 2012 North Vernon Plain Dealer and Sun
PO Box 988, 528 East O&M Ave
North Vernon, IN 47265
Telephone 812.346.3973		All images on this site are property of the North Vernon Plain Dealer and Sun and may not be reproduced without consent of the publisher.

Software © 1998-2017 1up! Software, All Rights Reserved