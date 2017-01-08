Two horses look for grass to eat in a snow-covered pasture in eastern Center Township on Friday. Around 1-1/2 inches of snow fell on Thursday, followed by a plummet in temperatures to single digits and even dipping below zero on Saturday.—Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer
While Jennings County School Corp. students did not go to school two days last week because of inclement weather, they won't have to make up those days.
That's because of the eLearning program that started with the 2016-17 school year at all JCSC schools. Students did their school work at home Thursday and Friday, utilizing school-issued laptop computers, the very first time the eLearning Days were utilitized locally.
"All indications are that the eLearning Days went very well," said Dr. Terry Sargent, JCSC superintendent. "Our goal was not to use any eLearning Days at all, but we were well prepared for them."
As one anonymous Jennings County High School freshman student said, "Snow days aren't as fun as they used to be."
However, unlike in the past, JCSC students and staff won't have to make up for the missed days of actually being at school this year - unless weather forces a lengthy closure of schools.
"The state (Indiana Department of Education) approved us to use an unlimited number of eLearning Days," Sargent explained. "But the way we have it formatted in our school system is that we are only allowed to use three eLearning Days in a row. If we are out for four days or more in a row, any days over three days would be good old-fashioned snow days that we would have to make up."
The process to initiate the eLearning Day program at JCSC began nearly a year ago.
The 2016 Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign for Jennings County netted $9,307.86 - and counting. The amount was the most ever collected in the local drive and eclipsed last year's mark by over $500.
Shooting off fireworks at midnight and making a fool of oneself is a habit and even a tradition for many on New Year's.Another tradition for readers of this newspaper is the annual news quiz put together from the pages of last year's editions of the Plain Dealer & Sun.
Kyden Xaqi Frederick didn't wait long after New Year's to make his appearance. Because of his arrival on Monday, Jan. 2, he entered the history books as Jennings County's first baby born in 2017.Little Kyden weighs in at 6 pounds, 1 ounce and is 18 inches long. The happy baby arrived at the Schneck Medical Center in Seymour on Jan. 2 at 1:30 a.m."Kyden arrived earlier than my due date. He was due in mid-January," said the baby's mother, Shelbi Frederick. "We got to the hospital around 3 on Sunday (Jan. 1) afternoon and I didn't...
The spirit of giving and good cheer has been evident in Jennings County throughout the holiday season.