Jennings County Council members Paul Belding, from left, Howard Malcomb, Dave Woodall and Larry Maschino look over the jail feasibility study report Tuesday. Expanding the current Jen­nings County Jail to meet the county's projected needs would cost $23 million to $25 million, according to DLZ Indiana.



Constructing a brand new jail would cost $37 million to $41 million.



Those were the options presented by an Indianapolis firm at a public information session Tuesday. The estimates are based on a $5,000 feasibility study the county commissioned last September at the urging of Sheriff Gary Driver after the jail failed an inspection by the Indiana Department of Correc­tion (IDOC). The jail's major problem is substantial overcrowding. Other issues include heating-air conditioning, electrical and other infrastructure maintenance problems.



"Don't fail to keep in mind that your jail now is at 200 percent of its rated bed capacity," said Eric Ratts of DLZ. "That's a scary factor. That's a pretty significant number. A lot of Indiana counties face similar problems with their jails, but only a couple of other counties have a percentage that high."



According to the DLZ study, the current jail has a capacity of 104 rated beds. (Figures previously provided by the IDOC to the PD&S indicated the capacity at 124 beds). The jail's inmate population of late has been as high as 215 with the count at 194 on Tuesday.



DLZ is recommending that either an expanded or new jail have 324 rated beds to meet the county's needs now and as far as 20 years into the future.



Wednesday, January 25, 2017