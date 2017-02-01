It took two doses of Narcan for a sheriff's deputy and a paramedic to revive an alleged heroin overdose victim in North Vernon early Wednesday, Jan. 25.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, North Vernon police and Jennings County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics were called to Walmart where a male was reportedly unconcious in a restroom, allegedly because of an overdose.
Such incidents are all too common in Jennings County, according to Lt. Mike Mowery of the sheriff's department and Dave Gerth of EMS/Rescue 20.
"We have runs like this weekly, if not more often than that," Mowery said. "It seems to have slowed down slightly in the last six months, but the number of heroin overdose cases we get called out to is still steady."
"For us, we usually get calls to heroin overdoses two or three times a week, sometimes more," said Gerth, EMS director. "Overdoses often seem to be bunched together with two or three or four in a short period. We had three overdoses in one day on Wednesday."
For the first time in two years, a full- time police officer has been assigned to the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO). This year Officer Matt Staples, a ten-year veteran of the North Vernon Police Department, has assumed the role left vacant in 2014.In December 2014, funding for the position was not supported by the North Vernon City Council and the position went dormant. That changed in 2015, when newly elected Mayor Mike Ochs pledged to prioritize the safety of the students and along with other members of the North Vernon Board of...
Cowboys and cowgirls came out in force as a record $57,000 was netted at Saturday's 19th annual Our Hospice of Jennings County Gala.
Over 150 people attended the Addiction Recovery Resource Rally on Jan. 21 in North Vernon.
Business is booming, in a way, at the Jennings County Emergency 911 Dispatch Center.
Nearly one month into the 2017 session of the General Assembly, the two lawmakers who represent Jennings County in the Indiana House of Representatives are pleased with the progress being made at the Statehouse.
It was a moving scene at Sand Creek Elementary School on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23.
Children piled into school buses at the end of the day. The yellow buses lined up and then proceeded in a loop through the front parking lot. When the buses passed in the front of the school's main entrance, the school's staff and children not on the buses released dozens of helium-filled balloons as the school's bell rang repeatedly.
Taylor Boggs, left, seventh grader, who was the runnner-up in the Jennings County Middle School spelling bee on Wednesday, and Clay Persons, eighth grader, who took first place, will be competing with 14 other students from seven other schools at the Jennings County Spelling Bee. That event will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Brush Creek Elementary School in Butlerville.