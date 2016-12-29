Corrections Officer Joe Watts, back to camera, monitors the video screens in the Jennings County Jail’s central control pod as Sheriff Gary Driver confers with him.—Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer
It was a momentous year by any measure. A variety of news dominated the headlines in the Plain Dealer & Sun during 2017.
Here is a look back at some of the top stories in Jennings County from the past 12 months.
1. The Jennings County Jail failed a state inspection last August, triggering alarms among county officials. The primary problem is that the jail is overcrowded, holding nearly 200 inmates when its certified capacity is 124.
The Jennings County Commissioners approved a feasibility study now nearing completion that will explore the options of either renovating and enlarging the current 15-year-old jail on the south side of North Vernon, or constructing a brand new jail. Either way, the price tag figures to be in the millions.
A later study by a private consultant recommended that at least 10 more jailers be hired.
Sheriff Gary Driver has repeatedly voiced concerns about the jail ever since he began his term on Jan. 1, 2015. "If this costs me one term as sheriff, so be it," he told the commissioners. "We can't wait any longer."
Indiana House Speaker Brian C. Bosma (R-Indianapolis) recently appointed State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) as Assistant Majority Whip and vice chair of the House Committee on Government and Regulatory Reform.
Little did Beulah Yeager know that the two gift subscriptions she purchased as Christmas gifts for her grandson and hair dresser would provide her with a $100 windfall. That's exactly what happened when she became eligible to win the North Vernon Plain Dealer and Sun contest for all those that purchased gift subscriptions as Christmas gifts. The North Vernon woman said she thinks the subscription make the perfect gift because "they get a gift two times a week for an entire year." For herself, Beulah enjoys reading all the local news and enjoys looking for her grandchildren's pictures in the local newspaper. When asked what was her favorite articles to read, Beulah quickly said New Bethel news by Irene Hockersmith. "I had lost contact with a school mate of mine and she contacted Irene to ask about me. My friend now lives in Knoxville, Tenn. and has a subscription to the paper. She'd read my name in one of Irene's columns and we were able to reconnect after all these years." The lucky winner is pictured receiving her check from editor Bryce Mayer.-Staff Photo by Sharon Hamilton