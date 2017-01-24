Home | Subscriptions | Classifieds | Submit News | Contact | Links | Jennings County Living
Thursday, January 26, 2017
Jail price tag: $23M to $41M
Jennings County Council members Paul Belding, from left, Howard Malcomb, Dave Woodall and Larry Maschino look over the jail feasibility study report Tuesday.
Expanding the current Jen­nings County Jail to meet the county's projected needs would cost $23 million to $25 million, according to DLZ Indiana.

Constructing a brand new jail would cost $37 million to $41 million.

Those were the options presented by an Indianapolis firm at a public information session Tuesday. The estimates are based on a $5,000 feasibility study the county commissioned last September at the urging of Sheriff Gary Driver after the jail failed an inspection by the Indiana Department of Correc­tion (IDOC). The jail's major problem is substantial overcrowding. Other issues include heating-air conditioning, electrical and other infrastructure maintenance problems.

"Don't fail to keep in mind that your jail now is at 200 percent of its rated bed capacity," said Eric Ratts of DLZ. "That's a scary factor. That's a pretty significant number. A lot of Indiana counties face similar problems with their jails, but only a couple of other counties have a percentage that high."

According to the DLZ study, the current jail has a capacity of 104 rated beds. (Figures previously provided by the IDOC to the PD&S indicated the capacity at 124 beds). The jail's inmate population of late has been as high as 215 with the count at 194 on Tuesday.

DLZ is recommending that either an expanded or new jail have 324 rated beds to meet the county's needs now and as far as 20 years into the future.

Wednesday, January 25, 2017
Spelling Bee

16 students to compete for Jennings County title next week

Tuesday's game was...
Road closed

Officials: repairs will be finished before camping season at Muscatatuck Park
Wreck claims life of NV...
How do you spell success?


NEWS
JC Head Start openings

The Head Start preschool program in Jen­nings County fills openings throughout the year.


• Witnesses to U.S. history
• Overdose leads to 5 felony arrests
• 'Mr. K' goes to Washington
• Military liaison sets goal
• Recovery Resource Rally Saturday aims at area drug problem
• JC School Board reorganizes

OBITUARIES
Clarence Harry Stiver, 84, Services pending at Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home



• Bill Gene Dodds, 86, Port Charlotte, Florida
• Wilma L. Howell, 74, Collins Funeral Home
• Cheryl Kegley, 57, Stratton-Karsteter Funeral Home
• Pastor Ernest Lamb, 71, Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
• James O. Parish, 96, Bass & Gasper Funeral Home
• George M. Thompson, 72, Norman Funeral Home

SPORTS
Panthers struggle in final quarter, lose to BNL 77-68 Tuesday

The Jennings County High School boys basketball team made a road trip to Bedford-North Lawrence Tuesday night for a Hoosier Hills Conference make-up game.


• JCHS will have tickets to New Albany game on sale next week
• Panther wrestlers finish 4th in HHC
• Proud of the Panther show at games
• Height proves to be downfall for Panthers against Floyd Central
• Freethrow contest set for Saturday is open to all children
• Lady Panthers win 67-55 over visiting Brown County Eagles

Editor's Notebook
Dentist gets to take it easier

For the last three weeks, Dr. Allan L. Goins Jr. has been taking it easy.


• Riding these historic rails
• 'Never daunted ...'at Indiana
• Let the 'feel good' stories continue into the new year
• Why did the chicken cross the road?
• Celebrating a big red barn
• Good work at the hospital

2017 Jennings Bicentennial
2017 Spelling Bee
2017 NV to Madison Train Ride
JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center

Senior Resource Center Lunch

 Lap swim

JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center

 Breakfast bunch buffet

Breakfast bunch buffet

JC Recycling Center

 Hayden Historical Museum

Senior Resource Center Dance

Old Vernon Group Alcoholics Anonymous

 Lap swim

JC Recycling Center

JC Senior Resourc Center Crafts, Lunch, Euchre

 TOPS #IN 1218, weigh-in

Smoking cessation class (free)

Aging and Community Services of South Central IN board meeting

 Lap swim

JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center
Bicentennial Torch Run
Indiana Bicentennial Torch Run through Jennings County
-  Pat O'Connor Memoria...
-  Fifth Street Demolit...

Special Print Edition for Jennings Bicentennial
Special Print Edition for Jennings Bicentennial
Madison Street, North Vernon.

See this photo and more in the special Jennings County Bicentennial section, only available in print - in the January 26 issue of The Plain Dealer.

