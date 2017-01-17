Home | Subscriptions | Classifieds | Submit News | Contact | Links | Jennings County Living
Saturday, January 21, 2017
Garlitch

Decision time on jail issue
The Jennings County Jail-EMS-911 complex "has been nothing but a money pit," according to County Commissioner Matt Sporleder.—Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer
The Jennings County Jail-EMS-911 complex “has been nothing but a money pit,” according to County Commissioner Matt Sporleder.—Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer
Expand or rebuild?

Officials will consider those options, and possibly others, for the overcrowded and beleaguered Jennings County Jail in depth Tuesday, Jan. 24.

That is when results of a feasibility study and cost analysis on the possibility of expanding the current jail or building a brand new jail will be unveiled for the first time. The public information session will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Jennings County Government Center, 200 E. Brown St., Vernon. Both the Jennings County Board of Commissioners and Council will be there.

What DLZ Indiana, the firm that conducted the feasibility study, will recommend is as yet still unknown, even to Sheriff Gary Driver.

"He (Eric Ratts, DLZ Indiana's principal architect) would not even give me a clue when I contacted him," Driver said. "All he would tell me is that they would cover both a new jail and an add-on/remodeling of the current jail (at Tuesday's session)."

The Jennings County Board of Commissioners OK'd that DLZ Indiana conduct the feasibility study last September after the jail failed an inspection by the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC), which noted a significant lack of inmate beds and inadequate staff. The sheriff's department funded the $5,000 cost for the study. DLZ Indiana is an Indianapolis firm that specializes in architecture, engineering, planning, surveying and construction services.


Wednesday, January 18, 2017
read full story
From NV to Madison by...



Big changes for JCCF in...
Winter homecoming

JCHS special week to be capped with crowning of royalty Friday
Webster's IU dream comes...
It is about 25 miles, as the train rolls, from North Vernon to Madison. Over 100 lucky people rode a special excursion passenger train on the Madison Railroad route Thursday, Jan. 12.


NEWS
'Mr. K' goes to Washington

When Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring as a presidential candidate 19 months ago, Dave Kopitzke of North Vernon immediately jumped on the bandwagon.


• Military liaison sets goal
• Recovery Resource Rally Saturday aims at area drug problem
• JC School Board reorganizes
• 'Boot Scootin' Ball'
• County Council makes appointments
• Seymour man's death ruled suicide
• Man climbs through window to escape fire
• MLK Day changes trash, recycling schedule

OBITUARIES
Rex Eldred Miller, 81, Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home



• Ralph E. Manlief, 74, Bass & Gasper Funeral Home
• James Omar Speer, 64, Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre
• Rosalie Robbins, 81, Voss & Sons Funeral Service
• Janet Ann Ritter, 77, Woodlawn Family Funeral Center
• Angela Maria Mead, 55, Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home
• Donna JoAnne Davis, 85, Services pending at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
• Robert Lee Brooks, 59, Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
• Sterling Leon Adams, 83, Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home

SPORTS
Lady Panthers win 67-55 over visiting Brown County Eagles

The Jennings County High School girls basketball team played host to Brown County High School on Tuesday evening and strolled away with a 67-55 win.


• IHSAA sanctions high school
• Tips for improving your endurance
• Panther wrestling trounces Whiteland 51-20, ups record to 17-4
• Make-up dates for weekend postponements
• Justified postponement
• JCHS draws Floyd in sectional opener
• Panther grapplers compete at Providence
• IN Parks 'Outdoor Bucket List'

Editor's Notebook
Riding these historic rails

I thought I was a rail fan.


• 'Never daunted ...'at Indiana
• Let the 'feel good' stories continue into the new year
• Why did the chicken cross the road?
• Celebrating a big red barn
• Good work at the hospital
• History in poetry and song
• A long but far from boring day
• A late Halloween to remember

2017 NV to Madison Train Ride
2016 Arc Party
2016 Christmas in the City
This Week's Events
SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY
Breakfast bunch buffet

JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center

 Hayden Historical Museum

Senior Resource Center Dance

Old Vernon Group Alcoholics Anonymous

 Lap swim

JC Recycling Center

JC Senior Resourc Center Crafts, Lunch, Euchre

 TOPS #IN 1218, weigh-in

Smoking cessation class (free)

Aging and Community Services of South Central IN board meeting

 Lap swim

JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center

 JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center

Senior Resource Center Lunch

 Lap swim

JC Recycling Center

JC Recycling Center
SATURDAY SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY FRIDAY

Bicentennial Torch Run
click to enlarge
Indiana Bicentennial Torch Run through Jennings County
-  Pat O'Connor Memoria...
-  Fifth Street Demolit...

Goodbye, Christmas tree
Goodbye, Christmas tree
Doug Robbins, left, and Dartanya Anderson of the city street department remove what is left of the 2016 Community Christmas Tree from Stellar Plaza last week.-Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer

Garlitch

