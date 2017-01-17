The Jennings County Jail-EMS-911 complex “has been nothing but a money pit,” according to County Commissioner Matt Sporleder.—Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer
Expand or rebuild?
Officials will consider those options, and possibly others, for the overcrowded and beleaguered Jennings County Jail in depth Tuesday, Jan. 24.
That is when results of a feasibility study and cost analysis on the possibility of expanding the current jail or building a brand new jail will be unveiled for the first time. The public information session will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the Jennings County Government Center, 200 E. Brown St., Vernon. Both the Jennings County Board of Commissioners and Council will be there.
What DLZ Indiana, the firm that conducted the feasibility study, will recommend is as yet still unknown, even to Sheriff Gary Driver.
"He (Eric Ratts, DLZ Indiana's principal architect) would not even give me a clue when I contacted him," Driver said. "All he would tell me is that they would cover both a new jail and an add-on/remodeling of the current jail (at Tuesday's session)."
The Jennings County Board of Commissioners OK'd that DLZ Indiana conduct the feasibility study last September after the jail failed an inspection by the Indiana Department of Correction (DOC), which noted a significant lack of inmate beds and inadequate staff. The sheriff's department funded the $5,000 cost for the study. DLZ Indiana is an Indianapolis firm that specializes in architecture, engineering, planning, surveying and construction services.
