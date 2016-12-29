Home | Subscriptions | Classifieds | Submit News | Contact | Links | Jennings County Living
Sunday, January 1, 2017
Jail tops news stories of 2016
Corrections Officer Joe Watts, back to camera, monitors the video screens in the Jennings County Jail’s central control pod as Sheriff Gary Driver confers with him.—Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer
Corrections Officer Joe Watts, back to camera, monitors the video screens in the Jennings County Jail's central control pod as Sheriff Gary Driver confers with him.—Staff Photo by Bryce Mayer
It was a momentous year by any measure. A variety of news dominated the headlines in the Plain Dealer & Sun during 2017.

Here is a look back at some of the top stories in Jennings County from the past 12 months.

1. The Jennings County Jail failed a state inspection last August, triggering alarms among county officials. The primary problem is that the jail is overcrowded, holding nearly 200 inmates when its certified capacity is 124.

The Jennings County Commissioners approved a feasibility study now nearing completion that will explore the options of either renovating and enlarging the current 15-year-old jail on the south side of North Vernon, or constructing a brand new jail. Either way, the price tag figures to be in the millions.

A later study by a private consultant recommended that at least 10 more jailers be hired.

Sheriff Gary Driver has repeatedly voiced concerns about the jail ever since he began his term on Jan. 1, 2015. "If this costs me one term as sheriff, so be it," he told the commissioners. "We can't wait any longer."

Friday, December 30, 2016
Drugs involved in wreck?

NV police are investigating possible narcotic intoxication
Semi wreck causes...
Early JC family donates...
The spirit of giving and good cheer has been evident in Jennings County throughout the holiday season.


NEWS
Lawmakers get ready for 2017 session

Indiana House Speak­er Brian C. Bosma (R-Indianapolis) recently appointed State Rep. Jim Lucas (R-Seymour) as Assistant Majority Whip and vice chair of the House Committee on Gov­ernment and Regulatory Reform.


Alice Marie Golden Avant Yandell, 88, Myers-Reed Chapel



Choosing your Top 10

Each year at this time I try to decide what I consider the top 10 sports stories that occurred the year before. Some of you may think this should be easy, but trust me sometimes it is not.


Let the 'feel good' stories continue into the new year

It's a tradition to ring in the new year by looking back at the old year. I'm looking back here not necessarily through rose-colored glasses but with my heart.


Little did Beulah Yeager know that the two gift subscriptions she purchased as Christmas gifts for her grandson and hair dresser would provide her with a $100 windfall. That's exactly what happened when she became eligible to win the North Vernon Plain Dealer and Sun contest for all those that purchased gift subscriptions as Christmas gifts. The North Vernon woman said she thinks the subscription make the perfect gift because "they get a gift two times a week for an entire year." For herself, Beulah enjoys reading all the local news and enjoys looking for her grandchildren's pictures in the local newspaper. When asked what was her favorite articles to read, Beulah quickly said New Bethel news by Irene Hockersmith. "I had lost contact with a school mate of mine and she contacted Irene to ask about me. My friend now lives in Knoxville, Tenn. and has a subscription to the paper. She'd read my name in one of Irene's columns and we were able to reconnect after all these years." The lucky winner is pictured receiving her check from editor Bryce Mayer.-Staff Photo by Sharon Hamilton

