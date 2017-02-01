Home | Subscriptions | Classifieds | Submit News | Contact | Links | Jennings County Living
Wednesday, February 1, 2017
ODs remain big problem in JC
It took two doses of Narcan for a sheriff's deputy and a paramedic to revive an alleged heroin overdose victim in North Vernon early Wednesday, Jan. 25.

On Tuesday, Jan. 31, North Vernon police and Jennings County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) paramedics were called to Walmart where a male was reportedly unconcious in a restroom, allegedly because of an overdose.

Such incidents are all too common in Jennings County, according to Lt. Mike Mowery of the sheriff's department and Dave Gerth of EMS/Res­cue 20.

"We have runs like this weekly, if not more often than that," Mowery said. "It seems to have slowed down slightly in the last six months, but the number of heroin overdose cases we get called out to is still steady."

"For us, we usually get calls to heroin overdoses two or three times a week, sometimes more," said Gerth, EMS director. "Overdoses often seem to be bunched together with two or three or four in a short period. We had three overdoses in one day on Wednesday."


The role of a lifetime...

NVPD's Matt Staples says he was born to be a School Resource Officer

Boot ...

Hospice gala a success, with a Western flare
Community rallies to...
Emergency 911 calls...
For the first time in two years, a full- time police officer has been assigned to the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO). This year Officer Matt Staples, a ten-year veteran of the North Vernon Police Department, has assumed the role left vacant in 2014.In December 2014, funding for the position was not supported by the North Vernon City Council and the position went dormant. That changed in 2015, when newly elected Mayor Mike Ochs pledged to prioritize the safety of the students and along with other members of the North Vernon Board of...


NEWS
State reps cite progress

Nearly one month into the 2017 session of the General Assembly, the two lawmakers who represent Jennings County in the Indiana House of Representatives are pleased with the progress being made at the Statehouse.


• Witnesses to U.S. history

OBITUARIES
Albert Lang, 63, Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home



• Anthony Mars, 66, Services pending at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
• Pearl Marshall, 82, Services pending at Sawyer-Pickett Funeral Home
• Martina Stewart, 52, Services pending at the Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home
• Kathleen Angela Hensley, 81, Woodlawn Life Celebration Centre
• Kimberly R. Sneed, 47, Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home

SPORTS
Lady Panthers win first round of Sectional 15

It was a complete reversal in a week for the Jennings County High School girls basketball team.


Editor's Notebook
Goodbye, Mr. Ralph

It was a moving scene at Sand Creek Elemen­tary School on Monday afternoon, Jan. 23.

Children piled into school buses at the end of the day. The yellow buses lined up and then proceeded in a loop through the front parking lot. When the buses passed in the front of the school's main entrance, the school's staff and children not on the buses released dozens of helium-filled balloons as the school's bell rang repeatedly.

Ready for county spelling bee
Ready for county spelling bee
Taylor Boggs, left, seventh grader, who was the runnner-up in the Jennings County Middle School spelling bee on Wednesday, and Clay Persons, eighth grader, who took first place, will be competing with 14 other students from seven other schools at the Jennings County Spelling Bee. That event will be held Thursday at 10 a.m. at Brush Creek Elementary School in Butlerville.

