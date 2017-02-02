For the first time in two years, a full- time police officer has been assigned to the schools as a School Resource Officer (SRO). This year Officer Matt Staples, a ten-year veteran of the North Vernon Police Department, has assumed the role left vacant in 2014.In December 2014, funding for the position was not supported by the North Vernon City Council and the position went dormant. That changed in 2015, when newly elected Mayor Mike Ochs pledged to prioritize the safety of the students and along with other members of the North Vernon Board of...

Cowboys and cowgirls came out in force as a record $57,000 was netted at Saturday's 19th annual Our Hospice of Jennings County Gala.

Over 150 people attended the Addiction Recovery Resource Rally on Jan. 21 in North Vernon.

Business is booming, in a way, at the Jennings County Emergency 911 Dispatch Center.